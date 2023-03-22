The proponents behind the approved $4.5 million Beauty Point Cabin Park development has sought to reassure the community of its intentions.
The 73 cabin park development was given the go ahead by the West Tamar Council on Tuesday.
Proponents Tony and John Dourias said they were aware some Beauty Point residents remained "skeptical" of their plans.
"I want to reassure the community that we are committed to being good corporate citizens," the pair said.
"Dourias Group Holding's affiliated entities own and operate an assorted mix of tourism accommodation properties on the West Coast of Tasmania and throughout the rest of the state, and we now look forward to investing further into Beauty Point's future."
They said they were "very pleased" with the council's decision to approve the plans.
"[The] council has chosen to support this development, which will bring additional short-term visitors and their associated jobs and economic activity to the region," they said.
The council acting as a planning authority voted to approve the development six to two, with councillors Rick Shegog and Joy Allen voting against it. Councillor Joshua Manticas had left the room after declaring a conflict of interest and did not vote.
The approval was subject to 20 conditions. A condition of a visitors maximum three month period stay was clarified to mean a period which is cumulative in any 12-month period and included occupying the premises in one or multiple different cabins.
The condition to record guests was extended to include all adults.
The council added an additional condition to those recommended, of site management. The cabin park will be required to operate in a way that it does not cause an unreasonable nuisance to others.
The site of the development has been earmarked for Lot 102 West Arm Road, Beauty Point.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
