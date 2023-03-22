West Tamar councillors agreed to delay a review into a revised bullying policy.
The Bullying, Harassment, Discrimination and Equal Employment Opportunity Policy and Procedure was up for discussion at the council's March meeting on Tuesday.
However, councillor Joy Allen moved to defer the items on the basis more time was needed for councillors to look at this and previous documents.
It was seconded by councillor Julie Sladden and carried unanimously.
The move to update the policy follows a recommendation from the 2022 Workplace Culture Survey report.
It had suggested bringing the review into the policy forward to include additional information about employee rights and responsibilities, bystander action, contact officers and reporting options.
Along with the associated procedures for responding and resolving complaints of bullying, harassment and/or discrimination, this policy has now undergone a legal review.
The existing policy had been approved in August 2019 with a four-year review schedule.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
