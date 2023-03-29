Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
3 Bed | 1 Bath | 5 Car
If you're looking for a home that is sure to wow you with its stunning views, look no further than this Greens Beach stunner.
Fully renovated and extended, the property looks like a new build and sits in an ideal position for those looking for an exceptional bed and breakfast opportunity with the home being sold fully furnished if desired.
A ready-set investment that could start earning you a fantastic return from the get-go.
Also suitable as a gorgeous holiday home or a permanent residence for those looking for a sea-change.
Stylish design with high end finishes and all the comforts one would expect from a contemporary home with well-appointed deck that wraps right around the property and ensures full benefit of the breath-taking views with stunning glass balustrade.
Kitchen is fitted with quality appliances, Smeg 90cm oven, soft close cabinetry, great storage and a full inventory in the cupboards to go with the sale.
Large living space, double glazed windows and doors throughout, reverse cycle and heat transfer system, fully insulated, gorgeous flooring, separate laundry and toilet, sun room, garage with remote and internal access and ample off-street parking, barbecue area and storage shed, water tank and septic system.
This is one of the best properties in Greens Beach and is immaculate in its presentation.
