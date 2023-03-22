Launceston United are welcoming the opportunity to put on their Sunday best.
With the club opting to join the men's NPL Tasmania and accommodating the biggest junior numbers in the state, unprecedented demands are being placed on pitches at their Birch Avenue base.
As a result, the reigning Women's Super League champions have chosen to play their home games on Sundays with a prefered kick-off time of 2pm.
The first of those fixtures will be this Sunday against Kingborough and United coach Nick Rawlinson said the squad are happy to have a dedicated timeslot.
"I think playing home games on Sundays will work out well for us," he said. "It's been a long pre-season and the girls are looking forward to it."
United began their league title defence at Taroona by avenging a pre-season loss with an emphatic 5-0 win.
Last season's top-scorer Dani Gunton wasted little time returning to familiar ways with a hat-trick but there were eye-catching support roles from both the other scorers.
US import Courtney Marten converted a cross from Maddy Lohse to open the scoring and later turned provider for Lucy Smith with both new arrivals also claiming assists for Gunton.
"We really had not had an opportunity for the team to play together before this game so it was great to see them gel," Rawlinson added.
"Courtney plays as a central striker and was very active and a good conduit for us. The forward line of Lucy, Courtney and Dani connected really well."
Smith was replaced by her namesake and former Launceston City teammate Olivia Smith 15 minutes from time.
United's next opponents Kingborough began their campaign with a 2-1 loss at South Hobart on Sunday while Devonport were the other winners, recording a 2-1 victory at home against Clarence.
