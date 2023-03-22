The Examiner
Home/National Sport/A-League

Launceston United bring Women's Super League defence home

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 22 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Issy Declerck made her Launceston United debut at Taroona. Picture by Kaleb Clark

Launceston United are welcoming the opportunity to put on their Sunday best.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.