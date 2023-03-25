My worst faux pas with a newspaper editor

Can I write a column on three per cent battery?
Will it make sense?
Will it be accurate?
I hear some of you say: "Why change the habit of years?''
Fortunately, there is oversight of this column, by a beastie known as a sub-editor.
While the poor sub-editor is charged with accuracy, it's editor who has last say.
My worst faux pas with an editor was weeks after my arrival in Tasmania in 1992.
I'd written about Freixenet.
Freixenet this. Freixenet that.
I was summoned into the editor's office.
An affable bloke, Rod Scott had a shack on the East Coast, at Coles Bay.
I was 32, green politically and professionally.
"I guess it's (my mistake) even worse because you've got a shack over there?" I said.
"That would be sackable at other newspapers," was his dead calm response.
One state budget night, editor Dean Southwell tried to help me add up a change to a hospital budget item. I still got it wrong. There's a big difference between $60m and $33m, "which one is it?"
Editors:
I've got a thing for editors ... they rock my boat. They usually love books and are interested in everything. Each has their passion - for some it's sport, others music or politics.
Historically, they displayed a work ethic and passion that inspired their editorial teams to be information foot soldiers: ``yes editor''.
Today's newspaper editor is expected to drive their team harder than ever and make budget every day.
The Examiner is beyond vintage. She's an antique. Australia's third oldest newspaper. The Examiner was founded in 1842 and printed on a hand press smuggled into Van Diemen's Land disguised as brewery machinery!
Yes, beer and words ... what more did a new colony need?
Two per cent battery remaining!
A potted history of editors on two per cent battery:
Carl Egan ... owner editor The Shoalhaven and Nowra News ... bright red, angry man who ignored Labor politicians and contaminated me with his love of this business.
Col Lord ... owner ... newspaper baron South Coast Register .. staff on and off books; we'd disappear out the back door when the union came a-calling.
Michael Courtney ... Tasmanian newspaperman to his Riverside cricket cap. Immaculate and protective of his newsroom and honoured his obligation to accurately inform this community.
Rod Scott ... hippy crayfishing editor who didn't suffer fools and whose mellow exterior was balanced with attention for detail and dedicated care for community.
Dean Southwell ... impressive editor. Newspaperman and quiet superhero. The real deal. Guided this paper to be even better.
Fiona Reynolds ... my last working editor. Took me off editor's role for Sunday Examiner and put me back on the notebook; Fiona put joy and sometimes fear, into every reporter's step.
I was editor of this, the Sunday Examiner in 2009.
Then, the Sunday editor had to identify stories, write them and on Saturday (alongside an awesome subeditor) fill the first 12 to 14 pages with the weekend's news.
Mmm. Subeditors - now there's a column.
