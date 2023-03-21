Dead eels wash up on Tamar riverbank

A collection of dead eels washed up on the banks of the Tamar River are likely to have been killed in the Trevallyn Power Station intake.
Dozens of chopped-up eels were spotted on the banks near Royal Park and Kings Park on Tuesday.
Hydro Tasmania said thousands of eels used a bypass that was installed three years ago to provide a safe passage downstream, but some still attempted to pass through the power station turbines.
"Short-finned eels, which are native to Tasmania, embark on an annual downstream migration in Tasmanian rivers," a Hydro Tasmania spokesperson said.
"It's not unusual for eels to enter the Trevallyn Power Station intake whilst attempting to access the estuary, particularly in late summer and early autumn.
"Hydro Tasmania is aware of the issue and this is why the organisation developed a world-first eel bypass system to provide them with a safe alternative downstream passage.
"The bypass was designed to reduce power station eel mortality and has proven effective at safely assisting eel passage downstream."
Hamish Geale
