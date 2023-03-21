The state government will launch a pilot scheme to trial the deployment of transit officers on Metro buses in the south of the state.
The initiative will initially be trialled in the South, although it could eventually be expanded statewide.
There was no detail on when the scheme will start or how many officers would be involved at the outset.
MORE NEWS: Raising workforce issues at roundtable
The decision by Transport Minister Michael Ferguson to launch the trial came after weeks of disruption of Metro buses, especially in the South, caused by the insufficient number of drivers.
Rail, Tram and Bus Union state secretary Ric Bean has previously said aggressive anti-social behaviour by a small number of youths is one of the factors pushing drivers away from the job and contributing to the public transport chaos seen in Hobart recently.
Throughout February, Metro often cancelled over 100 bus routes daily due to a lack of available drivers.
The government last month said it would also consider introducing a security screen for drivers.
Mr Ferguson said the government wanted to better protect drivers and passengers alike.
"Although the vast of majority of trips on our buses are incident-free, we are all sick and tired of the thuggery that has been occurring on and around buses," he said.
"Our bus drivers and passengers deserve better, and we will progress an increased and visible presence of transit officers on buses who can respond to incidents when they occur, deter would-be offenders and fare evasion, direct passengers to leave if necessary, and issue infringement notices."
The officers will be equipped with body cams which can help deter aggressive behaviour, as well as help to de-escalate incidents and provide evidence after the fact, he said.
"We will also work with Tasmania Police and State Growth to investigate a new mechanism for easy reporting, allowing commuters to report non-urgent incidents of antisocial behaviour."
Labor transport spokesman Josh Willie welcomed the announcement, but said the government had more to do to fix the state's public transport system.
"The government now must make sure that transit officers are trained and deployed immediately, and in numbers that will make a difference to the working conditions of drivers," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.