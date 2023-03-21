The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

The government has announced transit officers will be deployed on buses in the South

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 21 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 4:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The state government will launch a pilot scheme to trial the deployment of transit officers on Metro buses in the south of the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.