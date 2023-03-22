NPL Tasmania newcomers Launceston United are embracing the baptism of fire they've been handed.
Facing last season's pace-setters Glenorchy, Devonport and South Hobart in the opening three rounds meant no hint of a honeymoon period for Fernando Munoz's men.
It took two wonder strikes from Lucas Dzalakowski for Knights to beat them on Saturday and United captain Connor Reading said the squad learned plenty from the club's first men's statewide fixture in 33 years.
"It was a tough game but good to see where we need to be," he said.
"It was not a terrible result and a good one to start off with so we're happy with the outcome."
Reading said a new-look United side was beginning to gel, including English import striker David Owusu, who made his senior debut at KGV.
"It was hard for him in his first game but he was good and is slowly finding his feet here along with the whole squad."
A trip to Devonport awaits on Saturday and Reading said his team will not be intimidated by the reigning champions.
"We played them in pre-season and lost but there was lots to take out of that game.
"There's always a few nerves because it's a tough ground to play at and they are always good there, but we'll go like it's any other game.
"We're getting up to the pace of the league and that's going to help in a game like this."
Riverside coach Helder Dos Santos Silva said his team learned much from their opening-round 2-0 loss at Launceston City.
"During the game we start really well, we pressed them really hard but their goal came off hesitation from us," he said. "Before that we had three chances and play better football. I think we were the best team in the first half. But we are very young, inexperienced, and the kind of mistakes we made we paid dearly.
"In the second half we went back, did not press them the way we should. I told them to play a different style, give them more width to the pitch and I don't think they understood what I asked. So the game went into a monotonous way where we just give them possession and we're chasing them. They have a very experienced team, good players and although it's hard to say, they deserved to win.
"We have to be more consistent in everything we do. We cannot just have patches where we are really good, we have to have a consistent game and try and take that to the next game.
"We may be young and inexperienced but we've got to make ends meet.
"We just keep working and believing in what we do. Me and Big L (21s coach Lynden Prince) are going to turn things around with the players."
Dos Santos Silva said several players caught his eye and will benefit from the experience as they prepare for Olympic's first home game of the season against Kingborough.
"Campbell Young was very comfortable on the ball and had a great game. Tom and Will Milner too, and Zac Reissig. But the whole team had a massive first half. I thought we should be up 3-0 with the chances we had."
The head coach is hoping to have a few more Portuguese speakers about the club soon with two imports being lined up.
One is a Brazilian playing in the Polish second division and the other is playing in Portugal's under-23 league.
"I'm hoping they are arriving very soon. But they are not here yet. I would like to have them here now."
Launceston City co-captain Joel Stone said striker Toby Simeoni has been a revelation at Prospect Park.
The pacey, muscular frontman took centre stage against his old club Riverside in Friday's season-opener, scoring an emphatic opener, assisting Stef Tantari for the second and grabbing the ball when Tantari won a penalty - only to see former teammate Dan Nash save his spot-kick.
Stone said there is plenty to like about the no.9.
"I did not know too much about Toby even though I had played against him, and suddenly there's this huge, strong, quick, fast young man," Stone said.
"He's got such huge potential and he's still young. With good coaching it could really push him to be a real threat.
"At his age he can look to break the glass ceiling. The world is his oyster if he keeps up his work ethic because he's got talent, he's a big powerful goal-scorer and they are like hen's teeth."
Stone said he was impressed with Simeoni wanting to claim the penalty, despite plenty of more experienced alternatives available including himself, Tantari and Will Humphrey.
"You want a striker who's confident to take penalties and not worry when it doesn't go right," he added.
City follow United's footsteps on Saturday, with a 4.30pm kick-off at Glenorchy.
