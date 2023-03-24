Tania Thow is "fighting tooth and nail" to get a house for herself, her son Rowan, who lives with disabilities, and her daughter Holly.
Along with their two dogs - one being a companion animal for Rowan - the family has resorted to living in their Mitsubishi Challenger, having been without a home for five months.
MORE IN NEWS: West Tamar general manager resigns from position
She said they initially went to the bush and lived in tents after leaving the rental they had lived in for nine and a half years.
Their home had been sold to a new owner.
While camping, Miss Thow said her health declined, which resulted in being rushed to the Hobart hospital for an operation to remove a lesion from her spine.
"That was because of my living situation where I was," Miss Thow said.
Additionally, her son Rowan is 14 and has 13 disabilities, including spina bifida and autism. She said she had letters from the hospital, doctors, and Rowan's paediatrician, to Homes Tasmania stating they were in high need of a home.
"I've heard nothing from Housing," she said. "I've done the right thing by them telling them my situation."
A Homes Tasmania spokesperson said they recognised the family's situation was difficult but, out of respect for their privacy, wouldn't discuss their specific circumstances.
"We would encourage Miss Thow to continue engaging with her Housing Connect support worker as they are best placed to help find safe and appropriate accommodation options," the spokesperson said.
They encouraged Miss Thow to consider permanent and temporary housing options suggested by her support worker.
Additionally, it suggested RSCPA/Petbarn Foundation's Safe Beds program could offer support for her pets while more stable accommodation was sought.
"The occupancy rate for social housing properties in Tasmania is 98.9 per cent," they said.
Miss Thow said she had tried everything, including applying for private rentals and had been knocked back.
"My son needs somewhere stable where he can be. At the moment, he's having meltdowns. He's hitting us because he's got nowhere to be," she said.
She and Rowan cannot use sleep apnea machines at night because they are without electricity. It's a situation Miss Thow said could be "fatal".
"If we go without these sleep apnea machines for too long, we'll be in big trouble," Miss Thow said.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.