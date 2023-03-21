Potential loopholes in laws that govern parliamentary conflict of interest disclosures have been discovered by the Integrity Commission.
The Integrity Commission conducted an audit into the Parliamentary Disclosure of Interests Register and discovered issues with Tasmania's disclosure system.
At least two parliamentary members failed to disclose their spouses' interests, including their spouse's position as a director of a company, and their employment.
The Integrity Commission has recommended changes to the Parliamentary (Disclosure of Interests) Act 1996 that will simplify and remove "potential loopholes that could be exploited".
Under the recommended changes, parliamentary members must disclose all direct or indirect benefits, including donations, monetary advantages or otherwise, where conflict between their private lives and duties as a member has been raised.
At a minimum, they must disclose their dependent children's interests when dealing with trusts.
The report identified three key issues, including the discretionary requirement to disclose conflicts of interest, the complexity of the legislation relating to trusts, and inadequate
Integrity Commission chief commissioner Greg Melick said amendments to the law would increase transparency.
"The Integrity Commission has conducted a review of the system governing parliamentarians disclosures and a detailed audit of a sample of the disclosures themselves,"Mr Melick said.
"We have suggested only minor changes to the disclosure framework and found small issues in terms of the disclosures.
"Under our proposed changes it would be a requirement that parliamentarians disclose the activities of any trusts of which they are the beneficiary, something they are not presently required to do."
The recommended changes also would force parliamentarians to declare a change in their conflict of interest within 28 days, instead of the current potential 12 month requirement.
Regarding the failure to declare spousal interest, the Commission said the errors were unintentional and minor.
"The Commission has queried these issues with those involved and accepted these were the result of an error. No further action is required by the Commission."
