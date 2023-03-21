Premier to meet mothers hurt by North-West maternity services

Expectant North-West mothers will continue birthing their babies at the embattled private hospital despite repeated requests to transfer maternity services into the public system within six months.
Meanwhile, the Tasmanian Premier said he is open to meeting any mothers who were impacted by the traumatic birthing service.
Labor health spokeswoman Anita Dow raised the matter in Parliament on Wednesday and asked the government to commit to a six months changeover timeline.
She said the situation with North-West maternity services was very serious, and that the government had up to a decade to improve the services, with one mother describing her experience as affecting "my bonding experience with my child, my relationship with my partner and myself".
"Premier and Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff's refusal to act immediately on transferring North West Maternity Services back to the Tasmanian Health Service further demonstrates he is not committed to supporting staff, mothers or improving access to maternity services in the North-West," Ms Dow said.
"Why hasn't the Premier, who is also the Minister for Health and a Braddon MP, already acted and proactively met with these women? Maternity services on the North-West Coast have been declared by the Australian Medical Association as unsafe and a medical emergency," she said.
"Women, families and babies cannot wait until November 2024 for this service to be returned to the THS."
In addition, Ms Dow said that Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff must meet with the mothers personally impacted by the inadequate and unsafe maternity services at the North West Private Hospital.
Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the government has embarked on considerable reform in health including in maternity services, which will be transformed in 2024.
"We centralised birthing services, which was a tough decision to make but a necessary one based on safety," Mr Rockliff said.
"If we can speed up that transition then we will."
He said a new dedicated complaints services was also now in place.
In response to meeting any of the traumatised mothers who have been left with physical and emotional scars from the birthing experiences, Mr Rockliff said he was open to this request.
"Of course I will meet with people so that they are able to detail their lived experience to me, and so they feel listened to and heard," he said.
"I can also talk about the transition and provide an update on matters that are of interest to them as well, but most importantly, listen to any concerns around their lived experience."
