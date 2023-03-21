Man denies sexually abusing his children

A Mowbray man had a tendency to use his own children to perform group sexual activities and was both a participant and voyeur, a Supreme Court jury heard.
Deputy director of Public Prosecutions Linda Mason SC addressed the jury in opening the case against the 49-year-old man.
The man pleaded not guilty to four allegations of persistent sexual abuse of a child - three of them relating to his own son and two daughters and another allegation relating to a girl living in his home between 2013 and 2020.
He also pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault between 2012 and 2014 relating to a different girl living in his home. The Crown alleges he forced the girl to stroke his penis.
He cannot be named by the Examiner because it would lead to identification of the victims of sexual assault.
Justice Robert Pearce warned the jury that some of the evidence during the 10-day trial would be confronting and might provoke a strong emotional reaction.
"However, we expect juries to display robustness and fortitude and consider the matters impartially," he said.
Ms Mason said that a number of the counts involved rape and the children would give evidence on what they saw.
The man rolled his eyes and shook his head when the name of his ex-partner was mentioned as a witness.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said "[the man] flat out denies any sexual wrongdoing with any of these children."
She said that the man would give evidence and urged the jury to keep an open mind until all the evidence was heard.
Ms Mason said the man's alleged crimes came to light in 2020 when the man's son and daughter told their respective girlfriend and boyfriend of the sexual abuse.
They told their mother who notified police. The children were taken into protective custody.
Ms Mason said the man tried to contact his daughter trying to convince her not to say anything to police.
She said that the man's ex-partner, who came to Tasmania in 2015, would give evidence about her participation in sexual acts with his children and her own daughter.
"She participated herself while [the man] watched or was present when [the man] engaged in sex with the children," Ms Mason said.
She would give evidence of the family dynamic and why and how the man was able to continue sexual relations with each child.
She said that one daughter would give evidence that sexual intercourse with her father was very prevalent.
Ms Mason told the jury that the man had a tendency for sexual interest in children between the ages of four and 14 years old who were related to him.
"He also had a tendency to act on that sexual interest in engaging with them in sexual activity in the presence of [his former partner] and the other children," she said.
Ms Mason said the jury was entitled to use that tendency to decide whether it made him more likely to have committed the criminal acts.
In jury selection, two people were allowed to stand down because they did not think they could be impartial.
The trial resumes on Wednesday.
