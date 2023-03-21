Zachary Lim has been growing his mullet since 2021.
What originally started out as a bit of fun has now become a way to raise money for cancer research.
Later this week, Zach, from Launceston Christian School, will be shaving his entire head for the Leukaemia Foundation's World's Greatest Shave.
The event aims to raise funds and awareness to support the fight against blood cancer.
Zach was inspired to participate after the death of his uncle who passed away from cancer in 2021.
"So it's really driven me to shave and help other people," he said.
Zach says that his teachers and classmates have been very supportive of his efforts.
His fund-raising goal for the Leukaemia Foundation is $2500 and he is currently at $2364.
Grade 6 teacher James Ballard says that when he heard about Zach's fund-raising, he thought it was wonderful to hear about someone of his age being so concerned about people in the wider community.
"And what looked like it was going to be something that was going to be a fairly small event is very quickly becoming very widespread within the whole community and with the whole school," he said.
"The whole school is getting behind it.
"So it's actually really inspiring and it's pretty cool seeing how it's exceeded his expectations."
Zach, who is also on the school's student leadership council, is an incredible leader, Mr Ballard said.
Zach will be shaving his luscious locks this Thursday, surrounded by his peers.
He says he's not sad to see the mullet to go and has plans to grow a new one immediately.
To donate to Zach's efforts visit his Leukaemia Foundation fundraising page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.