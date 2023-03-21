Impulsive punch results in 21-month jail term

A 45-year-old man who punched his then-partner breaking her jaw in two places was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to 21 months' jail.
Shane Vivian Smith was found guilty by a jury of the assault of Kellie Hall on March 20, 2020.
Justice Robert Pearce said Smith's punch had been an impulsive action during an argument.
"You punched her to her face with such force that it fractured her jaw both on the lower right side and on the upper left side," he said.
Ms Hall did not immediately seek medical assistance or tell police about the assault.
For several days, she lied to her mother and treating doctors about the cause of her swollen jaw.
"She did not tell her mother the truth until either March 25, the day of surgery in Hobart or on the following day when she came back home," he said.
"Ms Hall's decision to lie may have been motivated by shame, misguided feelings of guilt and responsibility for your actions, loyalty, affection or a wish to protect you and preserve your relationship."
He said that Smith did nothing to assist her despite her misplaced loyalty.
"This was a single punch struck impulsively in anger," Justice Pearce said.
"It did not involve repeated violence. However, it is made more serious by the fact that you were already subject to a police family violence order made to protect her."
"It is also an aggravating factor that Ms Hall was struck in the presence of your son.
"You have demonstrated no remorse.
"The injury you caused is an important sentencing consideration.
"Ms Hall suffered a very serious injury involving the application of significant force. Associated with her broken jaw she lost some teeth."
He said that Smith had been affected by alcohol abuse most of his life and in recent years used methylamphetamine.
Smith had three convictions for common assault, but his record was mainly for dishonesty and driving offences, he said.
"You have been sentenced to a number of terms of imprisonment," Justice Pearce said.
"They include one for robbery in 2011. One was for driving offences in 2015 and another was for an aggravated burglary involving the theft of firearms in 2016."
"On 28 August 2020, since this assault was committed, you have served another term of imprisonment for offences including a less serious assault on Ms Hall committed on 16 July 2019 and a number of breaches of conditions of bail and an interim family violence order put in place to protect her.
"In July 2021 a six month community correction order was made for further family violence order breaches committed by being in contact with Ms Hall and going to her home."
Justice Pearce said Ms Hall's victim impact statement described that she was afraid and more socially withdrawn.
"She feels self-conscious about her appearance," he said.
"She has developed panic attacks and anxiety and has attempted self-harm. There are a range of other factors which have led her to that situation but your crime is one of them."
Smith is eligible for parole after half the term.
