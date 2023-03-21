The Examiner
Shane Vivian Smith smashed partner's jaw during argument

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 21 2023 - 5:00pm
Impulsive punch results in 21-month jail term

A 45-year-old man who punched his then-partner breaking her jaw in two places was sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston to 21 months' jail.





Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

