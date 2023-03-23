Launceston and Westbury have changes for their Cricket North grand final at NTCA no. 1 starting on Friday.
Shamrocks captain Daniel Murfet confirmed batsman Dan Forster was unavailable for the clash with Jordan French to come in.
"He came to the club mid-way through the year and wasn't expecting to be playing cricket and he'd already committed to one of his best friend's weddings in Melbourne," Murfet said.
The skipper said the club left the decision up to Forster.
"It was really tough for him to make that decision but sometimes there are more important things than cricket and we're really supportive of that," Murfet said.
The Shamrocks' leader said French had been in good form.
"He's been in the nets and playing really well and made an important 25 against South in the last round," he said.
"It'll mean a bit of a reshuffle for our batting order but it won't create too many dramas at all."
Launceston captain Cam Lynch said the Lions would finalise their team on Thursday night although he did confirm Sam Elliston-Buckley would return from Melbourne and play.
He said everyone was available with no injuries. The Lions have Greater Northern Raiders players that could come into the side given the Raiders' season has finished.
Launceston are chasing their second two-day flag in three summers after beating Riverside in 2020-21.
Westbury are aiming to go back-to-back after comfortably accounting for the Lions in last year's decider.
The Shamrocks made 263 before restricting Launceston to 139. They then posted 152 and rolled the Lions for 114.
Lynch said the Lions were keen to turn the tables.
"The fact they did beat us so easily last year certainly has been a motivating factor to improve our game and go one step further," he said.
Murfet said the prospect of claiming two in a row was exciting.
"It's definitely got a little extra to it with the feeling of back-to-back but at the same time we've got a different group to last year with a couple of our boys trying to get their first top-grade (premiership)," he said.
He feels the Shamrocks have nothing to lose after their gob-smacking semi-final win against South Launceston.
"If we were able to win from the situation we were in last week then we'd like to think that we can pull something off out of anywhere," he said.
The Lions won big when the sides most recently met in round two. They clawed in Westbury's 160 before registering 237 thanks to Elliston-Buckley's 96.
The Shamrocks made 1-140 in their second innings with Nathan Parkin and Murfet combining.
Parkin won't play in the grand final as he has moved to England.
Lynch labelled that win his side's best performance with the bat all season.
Murfet feels his group has improved since that encounter.
"We had a disappointing day one against them but when we looked at day two, we pretty much dominated that day," he said.
"It just so happened the result was pretty much done with so we were able to take plenty of positives out of it."
The Shamrocks' captain said grand finals could change quickly and it was important to remain positive throughout.
