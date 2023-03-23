The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Launceston, Westbury meet in Cricket North men's grand final

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated March 23 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet and Launceston skipper Cam Lynch ahead of the grand final which starts on Friday. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston and Westbury have changes for their Cricket North grand final at NTCA no. 1 starting on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.