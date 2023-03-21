As the rental crisis worsens in Tasmania, an increasing number of women lack a safe and secure place to call home.
But most women who are homeless are "invisible".
Vulnerable women are not seen sleeping on the streets - most are forced into couch-surfing, staying in crisis or temporary accommodation, or sleeping in their cars.
Launceston woman Latisha Pine is one of these women, and at 24 weeks pregnant, sleeping rough is a daily struggle.
"Anyone can face homelessness," Ms Pine said.
"I'm not special or unique. My circumstances just spiralled to where I am now."
Ms Pine moved back to Tasmania from Western Australia to support her father after he had a major stroke.
READ MORE: A cold case heats up after three decades
"Initially, I lived with my partner in a caravan park, but once we found out I was pregnant, we were made to feel unwelcome," she said
"That's how it started. Since then, I have put in dozens and dozens of rental applications. I have contacted everyone I can.
"I have really exhausted all of my options. Every day is a struggle, but I have to keep going, keep fighting. I have to find a home for this one."
Ms Pine said when you're going through a hard time, being judged by someone who didn't understand your story was difficult.
"And it hurts," she said.
"I'm 38 and I've never been homeless before. It's a horrible situation.
"In Western Australia, I had a home - and now I have nothing.
"I've lost so much of my self-worth and dignity it's hard to push on.
"Yet I can't let it break me; I have this little person that needs me."
During pregnancy, stress can increase the chances of having a baby who is preterm or a low-birthweight.
It has been an intensely stressful period, said Ms Pine.
"I am six months pregnant, but I hardly look it," she said.
"The stress of my circumstances has meant my baby is small and will most likely be born prematurely.
"Every day I worry. This isn't the world I want to bring my baby into."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.