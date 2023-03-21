Longford trainer Todd Rattray is happy to get a little relief from the handicapper for this year's Easter Cup series starting at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Rattray is accustomed to his top pacer Harjeet starting off 30m in handicap races but he comes forward to 20m for the Launceston Pacing Club's premier event.
"It will be a nice change," Rattray said. "It was a bit hard for him off 30m last week (when fourth to frontmarker Wheres The Gold in the group 1 Tasmania Cup)."
Although Harjeet is now nine-years-old, Rattray said the winner of 23 races and $278,000 was still "going all right."
"He's had only three runs back from a bit of a hock injury and after a couple more runs, if he stays upright, he'll be better still."
Horses get two chances to qualify for the $75,000 Easter Cup final on April 8, with another heat on Sunday week.
But Rattray is hoping Harjeet will only need one.
"If he can qualify in the first heat, the bit of a break between races will do him good," the trainer said.
"I'll be able to freshen him up again.
"The quick back-up from the Tasmania Cup to this week is not ideal but we have to go where the races are."
Rattray said he was satisfied with Harjeet's Tasmania Cup effort when beaten 12.8m by the Victorian visitor and odds-on favourite.
"I was pretty happy with his run - he's going good," the trainer said.
Only two Victorian-trained horses will contest the opening heat.
The Ian Stanley-trained Rackemup Tigerpie will back-up from his good third in the Tasmania Cup and the Emma Stewart-trained Like A Wildfire will be back to try to improve on last year's second placing in the final behind stablemate Longfellow.
Like A Wildfire started off 20m 12 months ago but has won five races since, including the Horsham Cup at his last start, and is now off 30m.
Under the discretionary handicapping conditions of the Easter Cup, Rackemup Tigerpie gets a 10m lift from the Tasmania Cup which had set handicaps based on national ratings.
Sunny Sanz goes from 30m to 10m.
FRONT: Young Rooster (B Yole), Cool Water Paddy (J McKenzie), Stravinsky (B Heenan), Puntarno Stride (B Yole), Khaki Nui (M Laugher), Colby Sanz (K Rattray), Similan Beach (K Butler), Cullenburn (B Yole), Im Rock Solid (S Boon).
10M: Sunny Sanz (K Rattray), Rackemup Tiger (I Stanley).
20M: Harjeet (T Rattray).
30M: Like A Wildfire (E Stewart).
A barrier trial win at Spreyton on Tuesday morning could be the first step towards a trip to Melbourne for smart galloper Sh'bourne Rebel.
Reedy Marsh trainer Shaun Nichols gave the gelding a break after an unplaced run in the Devonport Cup and is now looking at his autumn options.
"I've picked out a benchmark 76 race over 1400m at the final night meeting of the season (next week) and I'm hoping to get Brendon McCoull to ride him," Nichols said.
"I'll be guided by what Brendon says on whether I then take the horse to Melbourne.
"I don't know how he would travel but he's an eight-year-old and, if he can't cope now, he never will.
"I'm pretty sure he would cope so I'll just see what he does first-up."
Sh'bourne Rebel has been lightly raced for his age, having had only 33 starts for eight wins, 11 minor placings and $150,000 in stakes.
Although he hasn't won for 11 months, Nichols said it was hard to get a guide from his form last preparation.
"He ran in some good races and performed well up until the Devonport Cup when he just didn't get the 1880m," the trainer said.
"His full brother can get 2400m but 1650m is his limit."
Sh'bourne Rebel has had two Spreyton trials in preparation for his return to the track, finishing second to the open-class sprinter Blaze Forth over 800m on March 7 and easily beating Dargo and Chi Mazel over 1009m on Tuesday.
Apprentice Erica Byrne Burke took the gelding straight to the front at his latest appearance and pushed him out hands-and-heels over the closing stages to score by 2-1/4 lengths.
"I told Erica to give him a good work-out without doing too much and it will do him the world of good," Nichols said.
The other trial winners included Bow Mistress and Vamos Stakes placegetter Sirene Stryker who narrowly accounted for synthetic track specialist Trojan Storm over 800m.
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
