Handicap relief for top pacer Harjeet in Easter Cup

GM
By Greg Mansfield
Updated March 21 2023 - 7:43pm, first published 5:00pm
Top Tasmanian pacer Harjeet, pictured with trainer Todd Rattray in the sulky, will be off 20m in this year's Easter Cup series which starts at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Last year's runner-up Like A Wildfire will return from Victoria for this year's Easter Cup. Picture by Stacey Lear
Sh'bourne Rebel, pictured at Spreyton in one of his eight victories, scored an impressive trial win on Tuesday.

Longford trainer Todd Rattray is happy to get a little relief from the handicapper for this year's Easter Cup series starting at Mowbray on Sunday night.

