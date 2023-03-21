After Tim Paine's retirement on Friday, Cricket Tasmania has paid tribute to one of the state's most talented performers.
Calling stumps on his career following Tasmania's Sheffield Shield draw against Queensland, the 38-year-old played at the elite level for 21 years.
On Tuesday, Cricket Tasmania released a statement saying farewell to Paine and wishing him well in the next stage of his life.
Since receiving a Tasmanian rookie contract aged just 16, the Lauderdale product was long-touted to not only be the future of Tasmanian cricket but also a lock in the Australian Test team. Little did he know at the time that he would go on to become the 46th captain of that team, leading his country in 23 Test matches across one of the most tumultuous periods for Australian cricket.
Paine debuted for his home state of Tasmania across all three formats of the game in the season of 2005-06. Still just 20 years of age, it was his List A debut that came first, when Paine played as a specialist opening batter against Western Australia in Perth.
Paine went on to play 80 limited overs matches for the Tigers and was a part of two title-winning teams in the process. He was a part of the Tigers side that took out the Ford Ranger Cup in 2007-08, as well as the team that won the same title in 2009-10 - Tasmania's third and most recent men's title.
In December of the same year, Paine made his first-class debut in a game against South Australia in Hobart. He proceeded to play 96 first-class matches for Tasmania, with his top score being an impressive 215 in just his fifth match in October 2006.
With team success always a priority for Paine, one of his greatest achievements was being a part of the first-ever Tasmanian team to win the Sheffield Shield title in 2006-07. Paine was a key linchpin in a golden era for Tasmanian domestic cricket, going on to be a part of the team that also won Tasmania's third and most-recent Shield title in 2012-13.
Twenty20 cricket came to the fore just as Paine's career was hitting its straps, with Paine being an early member of both of Tasmania's men's domestic T20 teams. Starting in 2005-06 was the KFC Twenty20 Big Bash competition, Australia's domestic T20 competition prior to the Big Bash League.
January 6, 2006, was a historic day for Paine and Tasmanian cricket as they played their first game of the sport's shortest format.
In that first Twenty20 match for the Tigers - played against the Queensland Bulls in a washout at the Gabba - Paine received cap number 7, a number he would go on to favour throughout his career. All up, Paine played 18 games for the Tigers at the Twenty20 level, before Cricket Australia replaced the competition with the BBL in season 2011-12, and franchises - including the Hobart Hurricanes - were born.
After sustaining a now well-documented finger injury during the 2011-12 pre-season, Paine missed the inaugural season of the Big Bash, but was selected as the squad's 'keeper and opening batter for the Hobart Hurricanes' second season. He made his debut in purple - again, at the Gabba - on December 9, 2012, against the Brisbane Heat. Receiving the Hurricanes' cap number 16, Paine went on to play 44 matches for the Hurricanes, with his final one being a replacement player call-up on Christmas Eve 2022, in front of an adoring home crowd in Hobart.
Whether in an official capacity or otherwise, leadership was something that always came naturally to Paine. He was the captain of the Tasmanian Tigers Shield team from 2010 to 2014, the one-day team from 2013 to 2014 and the Hurricanes from 2013 to 2017.
Therefore it came as no shock to the Tasmanian cricket family when Paine was appointed as Australia's 46th Test captain in South Africa in 2018. After making his international debut for Australia at the One-Day International level in Edinburgh in August 2009 - followed by his T20 International debut in Manchester two days later - he had to wait until July of the following year to make his Test debut, which came against Pakistan at Lord's.
Paine went on to represent his country on 82 occasions, in 35 Tests, 35 ODIs and 12 T20Is. Paine's international career is well-documented - as is the aforementioned finger injury that nearly cut it short - but arguably he will be best remembered for his leadership, how he united the Australian men's cricketing fraternity and brought them back in favour of the public following the infamous 'sandpapergate' incident in South Africa in 2018.
Paine was also one of the most talented Australian glovemen to ever take up residency behind the stumps. In his 68 innings at the Test level alone, Paine had 157 dismissals, placing him sixth in the rankings of Australia's all-time wicket-keepers, despite having played fewer Tests.
Following the completion of his international career, Paine returned to the Tasmanian set-up to not only ply his trade but to share his wisdom with the up-and-coming generation.
Although another Shield title went beckoning in season 2022-23, Paine finished his playing career on a high, going out as someone who many argue is still Australia's most talented wicket-keeper. Playing seven of 10 matches in his final season of Sheffield Shield cricket, Paine finished as the 'keeper with the equal third-highest number of dismissals - 23 catches and one stumping from 13 innings.
Cricket Tasmania would like to thank Tim for the incredible contribution he has made to Tasmanian cricket and also pay acknowledgement to his family who have become integral members of the Cricket Tasmania family during his long and storied career.
Tim has been an exceptional on-field talent for the countless teams he has played for over the years but despite the ups and downs that come in a sporting career as long as his, he will most be remembered for the passion and energy he has brought to the changerooms and the humility which he has carried himself with off the field.
