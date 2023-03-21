After sustaining a now well-documented finger injury during the 2011-12 pre-season, Paine missed the inaugural season of the Big Bash, but was selected as the squad's 'keeper and opening batter for the Hobart Hurricanes' second season. He made his debut in purple - again, at the Gabba - on December 9, 2012, against the Brisbane Heat. Receiving the Hurricanes' cap number 16, Paine went on to play 44 matches for the Hurricanes, with his final one being a replacement player call-up on Christmas Eve 2022, in front of an adoring home crowd in Hobart.