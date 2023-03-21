The Examiner
South Launceston's Village Family Motor Inn leasehold for sale

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
March 21 2023 - 3:00pm
The leasehold to South Launceston's Village Family Motor Inn is up for sale. Picture supplied

South Launceston's Village Family Motor Inn is getting ready for new owners.

