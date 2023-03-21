South Launceston's Village Family Motor Inn is getting ready for new owners.
A mainstay of the Westbury Road hillside for nearly 50 years, the 40-room motel's leasehold was listed for sale this month.
Deepak and Keran Pantth Joshi, who are moving on after five years at the helm, said the five-acre property held fond memories for many visitors.
"We have lived in this motel for five years and had two kids here, so it definitely feels like home," Mr Joshi said.
"We have had so many visitors coming and telling us that their parents had their marriage reception here, and also how they used to come as kids with their parents for summer vacation.
"We have had so many nostalgic customers and that's one thing I will always cherish."
Ms Joshi added: "Even though we've only been here for the last five years, people have been seeing this building from their childhood."
Tasmanian Business and Property Sales' Paul Scott said the business would suit a husband-and wife duo and could bring in more than $600,000 profit a year.
"The standout feature is the 40-year lease," Mr Scott said.
"It's got a great view and it's on the way to the Casino and the Silverdome - it gets a lot of sporting groups staying there.
"There's upside in the property to upgrade some of the rooms and reintroduce the restaurant."
Mr Scott, who has recently listed Kings Bridge Restaurant, revealed the Balmoral on York was under contract.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
