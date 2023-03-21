The preliminary round of the Lakoseljac Cup has delivered a major Launceston derby.
In their first season in NPL Tasmania, Launceston United will play host to Launceston City.
Riverside will also be pleased with the draw after being handed a home tie against Southern Championship outfit Barnstoneworth United while Northern Rangers travel to Kingborough.
Launceston City and Riverside both landed home ties in the women's cup and byes in the under-21s while United travel to Burnie and Clarence respectively.
But it is the men's senior draw which attracted the most attention.
United, who rejoined statewide competition with a 2-0 loss at Glenorchy on Saturday, welcomed the City tie with president Anthony Coulson saying there was a possibility of it being a night fixture with lighting work at Birch Avenue expected to be finalised for the Easter weekend.
"Playing City will be great," he said.
"They are in a different phase than us - we're the new guys while they've got different priorities and aims but it will be great for the club whatever day or time it is and we're all looking forward to it.
"It's very exciting but at the same time we are taking things one week at a time. We were very pleased with the Glenorchy game and now we've got Devonport (on Saturday) and then South Hobart (April 1) so we've probably got the top three teams in the first three rounds and our focus is on that."
United captain Connor Reading said the draw was exciting for the playing group.
"I think it's going to be great," he said.
"It's our first NPL year in the cup and we've got a home game against another local side.
"A lot of us know a lot of their players so there will be a real derby aspect to it. I think it should be a good turnout - there should be lots of supporters from both sides."
City coach Daniel Syson, whose side began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat of Riverside on Friday, said they would be ready for another heated derby.
"The lack of travel is a bonus," Syson said.
"It will be a tough physical game as their pitch suits their style of play but it's a great test and it's a competition that I personally feel is one of the highlights of the season."
All ties will be played over the course of the Easter long weekend.
