The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor used Tuesday's question time to hit the govt over energy policy

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:45am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Energy Minister Guy Barnett defended the government's energy policy in parliament on Tuesday. File photo

Energy Minister Guy Barnett was forced to defend the government's record on energy in parliament on Tuesday, after Labor said he had mislead the public with his suggestion that the government never had a policy of leaving the national energy market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.