Launceston City co-captain Joel Stone set for NPL milestone

By Rob Shaw
Updated March 21 2023 - 11:54am, first published 11:30am
Launceston City's Joel Stone skips away from Riverside's Will Milner in Friday's NPL Tasmania season-opener. Picture by Rod Thompson

Having been there and done that multiple times with Devonport, Joel Stone sees no reason why he can't do it all again with Launceston City.

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

