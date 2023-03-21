Having been there and done that multiple times with Devonport, Joel Stone sees no reason why he can't do it all again with Launceston City.
Widely regarded as one of the best players in the state, the 30-year-old is making bold predictions about what can be achieved at Prospect with his former Strikers teammates Daniel Syson and Nathan Pitchford.
"It's good to set high standards and as a club I don't think there is any reason why we cannot push to make the top four and even be title contenders if we play well and gel," Stone said. "But it's not going to happen overnight.
"Anyone should be trying to achieve everything on offer. You want to win the league and play in the FFA Cup. If you're not pushing towards those things should you be bothering? If you are in it, you should be trying to win it.
"Everything is in process and a bit of an unknown, but it's exciting."
Even as he approaches a milestone 150th appearance in the NPL Tasmania, Stone is already thinking about game no. 151.
His third appearance for City will be against the team he represented 141 times, winning five titles, four Lakoseljac Cups and two league best and fairest awards.
Stone, who also made seven appearances for Hobart Zebras, will return to Valley Road on April 1 as City build a new era under head coach Syson.
"I'm not sure how I'll feel so I'm trying not to think too much about it but it might strike me when it happens. I'll put it out of my mind because we've got another game before that at Glenorchy which will be a good test as well."
An apprentice joiner in Launceston, whose partner Hannah Males is a nurse at the LGH, Stone said his decision to join City was family-based, allowing him more time with 21-month-old daughter, Maya.
"I have a young family and with travel it can be difficult plus there was the appeal of what Dan and Nathan are doing here. I knew what they would demand so it was a no-brainer really.
"I think that's a big reason why they wanted me along. Between the three of us we know what the benchmark is and can show people what is needed to be at that level.
"We're trying to grow as a club and culture, bringing the young ones through. That's probably why Daniel's got Lachie (Clark) and me as co-captains - the experience of what we've done in the past, we get to drive what they want to pursue culture-wise."
Stone will become just the 10th player to reach 150 NPL appearances at KGV on Saturday but confessed to some debut jitters when City beat cross-town rivals Riverside 2-0 in Friday's season-opener.
"I was quite nervous, believe it or not," he said.
"First game at a new club and against their local rivals, it was a bit overwhelming, but I'm happy that we got over the line.
"I don't think we played at our best but if we're still getting results that's a good thing and we can build from there."
Born in Latrobe, Stone played youth soccer at Ulverstone before progressing to Devonport via North-West and state rep teams.
He had six months at Hobart Zebras and two seasons with Redlands United in Queensland NPL but thrived at Devonport winning statewide titles in 2016, '18, '19, '20 and '22 during which time he has also amassed 38 goals and 37 yellow cards.
"When I was a junior I wanted to go to the next step and Devonport was the only North-West side offering State League football," he said. "It was a great start and experience.
"But I am enjoying it here at City. The best part is limited travel but it's a new experience and new challenge.
"We've got a lot of young, quality players and experience here already so there's no reason why we cannot challenge the top teams."
Stone said he had vivid memories of previous experiences at Prospect Park.
"I've had a couple of good games here. In 2018 we were 1-0 down and they were all over us but I came up with a good ball into the box and we got back on terms.
"Then I picked the ball up between halfway and the edge of the box, saw Niko (Giantsopoulos) off his line and thought 'I'm going to have a go from here'. It flew into the corner and we ended up winning the game. I may have watched the highlights of that game a few times so remember it well. Niko housed with me in Devonport so we became close friends so please make sure you tag him in the story.
"But we also lost in an early round of the Lakoseljac Cup at City so I have mixed emotions of the ground, but am hoping for some more good ones."
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
