"Then I picked the ball up between halfway and the edge of the box, saw Niko (Giantsopoulos) off his line and thought 'I'm going to have a go from here'. It flew into the corner and we ended up winning the game. I may have watched the highlights of that game a few times so remember it well. Niko housed with me in Devonport so we became close friends so please make sure you tag him in the story.