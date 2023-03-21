The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Campfire ban lifted in permitted national parks and reserves

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated March 21 2023 - 2:13pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service has lifted its annual campfire restrictions in non fuel stove only areas in national parks and reserves. File picture

Campfire restrictions in national parks and reserves have eased with cooler weather reducing the risk of bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.