Campfire restrictions in national parks and reserves have eased with cooler weather reducing the risk of bushfires.
The Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Services lifted its annual campfire restriction in non fuel stove only areas on Monday, March 20.
The restrictions had been in place since December 20.
PWS state fire manager Katy Edwards said the restrictions were an important measure to prevent bushfires from starting because campfires can easily escape and spread rapidly.
"Thank you to all visitors who have adhered to campfire restrictions. By doing this visitors helped ensure public safety along with the protection of our significant reserve estate by preventing bushfires from starting," Ms Edwards said.
"We recognise that campers enjoy a campfire over the cooler months and that the lifting of restrictions will be welcomed by visitors."
Ms Edwards urged for continued mindfulness when lighting up a campfire, despite the lift in restriction.
"If you light a campfire, you are legally responsible for ensuring that it is safe, does not escape, and is completely extinguished with water before you leave the area," she said.
"Campfires must be at least three metres away from overhanging branches, stumps, logs, trees, leaf litter and other flammable materials and a water source of at least 10 litres should be close by."
Visitors to national parks and reserves can only legally light campfires where signage indicates its permitted.
Campfires are prohibited in fuel stove only areas and breaches of the regulations can result in a fine.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
