Each TCL club's best individual performance of 2022-23

With the final ball having been bowled in the TCL premier league on Saturday and Longford winning the premiership, it is time to look back on the season.
Perhaps the league's unluckiest cricketer, Nawab missed Longford's premiership win due to a broken arm but not before scoring three centuries.
He reached 112 in round seven, backed it up next week with 118 and hit 104 in round 11.
Captain-coach Howe produced the side's best bowling performance in the qualifying final with 6-22, while Sam Henley (5-20) and Patrick Morehouse (five four-wicket hauls) weren't far behind.
Manktelow was far-and-away the league's best batter this season and his individual performances showed, passing 1000 runs.
He past 50 on 11 occasions with scores of 111, 106, 98, 92, 78, 76, 71, 54, 54, 53 and 52 and had four teammates join him in raising the bat.
Former South Launceston spinner McLean complemented the pace bowling of Jacob Walker (two four-wicket hauls) perfectly to be the sole Panther to dismiss half an opposing team.
Seven Chieftains reached 50 for the season, which proved to be a league high.
Sameera Vishwaranga, Adam House, Max Reissig, Sithara Perera, Nathan Balym, Ethan Conway and Marsden all got there, with the latter the only one to reach a century - smacking 121* off just 53 balls.
The semi-finalists didn't have Dabare for many matches due to Lanka Premier League commitments but he made the most of his Tasmanian time with the ball - taking 6-18.
Perth shared their achievements around with both bat and ball as six batters reached 50 and two took four-wicket hauls, with many taking twos and threes.
Smith was joined by Matthew Walton, Jakob Williams, Zakhan Nizar, Andrew Rigby and Mason Keane, while Jonty Richardson also took four.
Captain-coach Clark hit his straps in the final rounds, scoring 52, 79* and 97 as four other teammates achieved the 50 milestone with him.
White has become a reliable bowler for Trevallyn, taking on the new-ball role occasionally despite being a leg-spinner.
Legana's top batter Sarabjit Singh had a stellar year with four 50-plus scores, including his breakthrough century in round five.
He was one of four Durhams to score a half-century, while Gurpreet Singh's round-10 performance topped their bowling efforts.
Despite finishing the season in sixth, ACL had one of the highest half-century rates, with six batters marking the score.
Matthew Oates, Shaun Woods, Cameron Martin, Simon Chappell, Troy Huggins and centurion Summers raised their bats.
Bowler Harris was a picture of consistency with two four-wicket hauls.
Mowbray young gun Whitchurch starred in his sole premier league game for the Diggers as one of two half-centurions for the season - Tyler Dudman-Wise was the other.
Davie took five wickets in the first round of the season as they dismissed ACL for 46.
The TCL's newest outfit had four half-century makers as Cooper reached three figures in the Tiers' highest score for the season.
His co-captain Maher produced a tidy piece of work in round seven, bowling his eight overs for just five runs.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.