The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket

Each TCL club's best individual performance of 2022-23

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated March 23 2023 - 4:36pm, first published March 21 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evandale Panthers' Jonty Manktelow, Trevallyn's Clayde White and Western Tiers' Mark Cooper were regular performers this season.

With the final ball having been bowled in the TCL premier league on Saturday and Longford winning the premiership, it is time to look back on the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.