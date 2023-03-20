Gallery: Devils overcome Giants in season-opener

The Tasmania Devils produced an encouraging performance against GWS Giants Academy in their Talent League Girls' season opener at UTAS Stadium on Saturday.
The Devils were dominant from the outset, with debutant Grace White and star forward Georgia Clark kicking two goals each and both central to all of their side's ball movement in the forward half.
Tasmania's weight of opportunities proved good enough in the end, running out 8.14 (62) to 7.6 (48) winners.
The Examiner's photographer Rod Thompson took these shots.
