When Tim Paine walked off Blundstone Arena on Friday afternoon, one of the most important cricket careers this country has seen came to a conclusion.
It almost seemed wrong it took place off-Broadway as such, at the end of a Tasmanian Sheffield Shield contest while the nation's cricket focus was more focused on events taking place on the subcontinent.
It is well-documented that the measurement of the significant impact that Paine had on Australian cricket has nothing to do with the statistics that the sport is built on.
It has nothing to with the amount of runs he scored, catches he took or stumpings he made, it goes far deeper than that despite his status as one of the finest wicketkeepers we have seen.
Despite how his time as Australian Test captain came to an end, Paine's legacy will be how he lifted the national side in its time of need when handed the captaincy out of the blue in the fallout from the infamous ball-tampering saga in 2018.
An already unpopular men's cricket team was at its absolute lowest point and someone needed to step up and help make them likeable once again.
It is not unreasonable to argue that the powers that be ar Cricket Australia should forever be grateful for his services - despite the somewhat ugly nature of his exit from the top job - for that fact alone.
In a way, Paine can also rightfully take credit for any popularity that the current men's team may have even though there is a new man in charge.
That aspect has always led to this uncomfortable feeling around the way he was abandoned by the governing body when he stood down as skipper in 2021 after a sexting scandal became public.
When push came to shove, the support was lacking and Paine felt he had no choice but to step down as captain.
That lack of care from the governing body seemed to be apparent last week when no official statement was forthcoming when it became clear that Paine's first-class career had come to a close.
One can only hope Paine does one day get the recognition he deserves for his on-field achievements, something he deserves at the very least.
