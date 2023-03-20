Following a cyber attack on financial services company Latitude, the state government has announced Tasmanians impacted by the breach will receive a replacement driver licence or personal information card free of charge.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson, said replacement licences would be processed as a priority.
"We already have the systems in place to immediately replace licence numbers and issue new licences on notification of fraud or compromise of the licence details and we are making it free for those affected by the Latitude breach," he said.
"We currently expect that several thousand Tasmanian licences may potentially be affected however we are working to determine a more definitive number."
Effective immediately, the fee of $11.49 will be waived for Tasmanian driver licence and personal information card holders who can prove their details were disclosed as part of the breach.
Tasmanians impacted by the data breach can visit any Service Tasmania shopfront to arrange a new licence number and a replacement licence card.
Mr Ferguson said the government was taking the same approach as it did with the Optus breach.
"We are also continuing to work with Latitude, the Australian Government and other jurisdictions to understand the full impact of the breach on Tasmanians," he said.
"We will be discussing reimbursement from Latitude of the waived card replacement fees for affected licence holders so Tasmanian taxpayers do not bear the burden of the data breach."
Latitude is a digital payments, instalments and lending business.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
