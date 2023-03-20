The Examiner
Tasmanians impacted by Latitude breach will receive free replacement cards

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated March 20 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 4:53pm
MIchael Ferguson

Following a cyber attack on financial services company Latitude, the state government has announced Tasmanians impacted by the breach will receive a replacement driver licence or personal information card free of charge.

