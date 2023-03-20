The Examiner
Neil Gordon Whitford sentenced for killing 350 kookaburras

By Nick Clark
March 21 2023 - 3:00am
Kookaburra killer fined $5k for possession of illegal firearm

A Deviot man who used a semi-automatic rifle to shoot 350 kookaburras over a nine-month period because they were eating his native wildlife was fined $5000 when sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston.

