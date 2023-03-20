Kookaburra killer fined $5k for possession of illegal firearm

A Deviot man who used a semi-automatic rifle to shoot 350 kookaburras over a nine-month period because they were eating his native wildlife was fined $5000 when sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston.
Neil Gordon Whitford, 60, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm for which a licence could not be issued and possession of a silencer and other firearm charges on November 1, 2021.
Justice Robert Pearce said police found the Ruger .22 self-loading rimfire rifle with an attached silencer wrapped in camouflage tape in the kitchen at Whitford's home when they visited.
He said no licence could be issued to the weapon when it had a silencer attached.
Whitford had a category A firearms licence but needed a category C licence.
The court heard that Whitford bought the weapon 40 years ago, but bought the silencer over the Internet.
Whitford lived on a six-hectare property. He owned the firearm for forty years, but disassembled it in 1996 and kept it stowed in his gun safe when post-Port Arthur massacre firearms laws were enacted.
It was not until 2021 that he reassembled it and began to use it for vermin control after Whitford believed fires in the Midlands caused swarms of birds to arrive at his property.
He shot 350 birds over nine months because Whitford noticed a change in the environment where frogs, mammals and other insects were disappearing.
Justice Pearce said that culling was not unlawful. Kookaburras are native to Australia, but not to Tasmania.
"I express no view about the right or wrong of your actions or whether an alternative course could have been taken," Justice Pearce said.
He said that Whitford resorted to the use of the self loading rifle and ordered a silencer over the internet
It required modification to work thereby breaching charge of manufacture silencer.
The court heard that he needed a silencer because without it the birds flew away after the first shot.
Justice Pearce said that Whitford had been a responsible firearm user for many years. "I am satisfied that the rifle was used safely and did not pose a risk to a person or other animals," he said.
He distinguished between a Whitford case and weapons acquired for criminal enterprises.
"In the wrong hands this weapon would have posed a significant risk," he said.
He said Parliament viewed the crime so seriously that it decided that it should be heard in the Supreme Court. Whitford was found to be unsuitable for community service work.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
