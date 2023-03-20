Strict accreditation requirements imposed by the government on its Energy Saver Loan Scheme are excluding 90 per cent of Tasmanian tradesmen from installing solar panels under the program, Labor energy spokesman Dean Winter said on Monday.
"The government has got its loan scheme all wrong when it comes to employing Tasmanian businesses ... which are being pushed out of this new loan scheme because they don't have this pointless Clean Energy Council accreditation," Mr Winter said.
That CEC accreditation provided "no additional support or protections for Tasmanian consumers" and is locking Tasmanian businesses out of providing services for the scheme, Mr Winter said.
"Ninety per cent of solar installers cannot access this scheme, they cannot do the work because they don't have this piece of red tape that Mr Barnett is demanding that they have."
In response, Energy Minister, Guy Barnett said seven out of ten solar installers working in the scheme were Tasmanian, and that the strict accreditation requirements were designed to protect consumers from shoddy work.
"As a government we have always supported the importance of protection of consumers whether they be in their own households or individuals," he said.
Mr Barnett noted that the loan scheme had been endorsed by the consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC).
"State Labor can't on the one side criticise the government for putting in consumer protection, and then on the other hand criticise the government for putting in a scheme that is endorsed by the ACCC for giving adequate consumer protection," Mr Barnett said.
"This scheme supports individuals and households to have solar installed [and] makes it more efficient in managing their energy. We are all about putting downward pressure on electricity prices," he said.
With power prices that rose 12 per cent last year, the loan scheme was introduced to help Tasmanians cut their power bills by making it easier to acquire solar panels.
