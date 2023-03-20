Jewish groups and rights activists have welcomed a Tasmanian bill banning the public display of Nazi symbols, but have said the proposed law should be extended to include a ban on Nazi salutes.
Jeff Schneider from the Hobart Hebrew Congregation said the display of Nazi symbols was deeply upsetting to members of the Jewish community, especially to those that are victims, or descendants of victims, of Nazi death camps like Auschwitz.
"We would see a ban on Nazi symbols reflecting that Tasmania has taken a strong stance against extremists and neo-Nazi groups and radicalisation," Mr Schneider said.
The government has confirmed it will this week table the bill, which would make it an offence to knowingly display a Nazi symbol in a public place, as well as on private property that is visible to the public.
The bill carries a maximum penalty of three months' imprisonment for a first offence, and up to double that for a second offence.
But both Mr Schneider and rights group Equality Tasmania said the bill should have gone further and banned Nazi salutes as well.
Government Minister Guy Barnett said the question of banning Nazi salutes would be considered when it heard more about the bill from stakeholders and other concerned parties.
"I'm sure all of those matters will be considered once we take on board all of the pros and cons of that type of initiative," he said.
But free speech campaigners said although they found the use of Nazi symbols "abhorrent", the proposed law set a bad precedent for a free society.
"If you want to push for a cleansing of our society from 'wrong think' , you are going down the Orwellian road," said Isla MacGregor, Tasmanian coordinator of the Free Speech Alliance Australia.
"It's often been said about free speech that if you allow people to speak on their views, the people actually have the ability to determine for themselves the rightness or wrongness of those views ... sunlight is the best disinfectant," she said.
It was also alarming that Tasmania already had laws making it an offence to ridicule or be offensive, she said.
"What used to be a normal or robust debate is now considered offensive and ridiculing ... so how far can we go with these laws? You can't offend anybody," she said.
