Ticking off his first year at the helm of the Devonport Triathlon, Will Blackaby is already looking to make next year's event bigger and better.
While Blackaby was still on cloud nine after the success of the 2023 edition, he was excited to announce the plans he had in store for 2024.
With Devonport locked in to host the opening round of the World Triathlon Para Series for the next two years, next year's race will provide competitors with Paralympic qualifying points.
"The World Para Series event will be coming back to Devonport for another two years," Blackaby said.
"Next year will be even bigger, with a full field of 80 para-elite triathletes.
"The race will be considered on the Paralympic circuit, with competitors to compete for a place in the Paralympics."
Set to take a step up in prestige in future, Blackaby was thrilled with the outcome of the last week's racing.
"It was a big four days of racing and it was the first time all pathways of triathlon have been represented," he said.
"From multi-class to para, junior elites to able-bodied triathletes. It was quite amazing."
Ever since it was created, it's been a feature to world-class events.- Event organiser, Will Blackaby
Blackaby highlighted Devonport's place in the global triathlon scene, believing it to be a favourite location for many world-class competitors.
"Devonport has already got such a strong reputation for triathlon," he said.
"Ever since it was created, it's been a feature to world-class events.
"All triathletes around the world, especially the elites, know about and look forward to competing here."
Speaking on Saturday's para and elite racing, Blackaby couldn't go past Tasmanian Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jake Birtwhistle's inspiring win.
"Jake is the only triathlete from Tasmania that represents Australia at that level," he said.
"To have him race and win in my first event as organiser was pretty special.
"He had one of those famous Birtwhistle sprints at the end of his race that he's known around the world for."
Detailing the broader economic impact of the event, Blackaby said it provided a major boost to not only Devonport but the surrounding region.
"The event would've brought in just under $2 million to the economy around Devonport," he said.
"There were 1500 people in the region for the event, from athletes, support staff to family and friends."
Blackaby felt this jump in numbers was reflected on the ground at the event.
"It was amazing. I couldn't believe how many spectators we had this year," he said.
Sports Journalist at The Advocate newspaper covering Tasmania's North-West and West Coast. Email: laura.smith@theadvocate.com.au
