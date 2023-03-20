A 2022 cohort of 16 midwives graduated and were welcomed to Tasmania's health system on Monday.
The graduates are a result of Tasmania's partnership with the University of Southern Queensland which offers a two-year program for registered nurses in Tasmania to complete the course online.
Health Department secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said it was important to remember the connection midwives shared with women.
READ MORE: Three-car crash in Launceston CBD
"We're very grateful to have these registered nurses that have taken out an extra two years to study and become a midwife," she said.
Ms Morgan-Wicks said since 2017, some 90 midwives graduated as part of the partnership between the Tasmanian Health Department and the University of Southern Queensland.
"It means a tremendous amount every time a midwife graduates here in Tasmania because we know that they are staying here and helping the women and families in our community," she said.
READ MORE: Launceston's best businesses up in lights
Health Department chief nurse Francine Douce said the learning for the graduates essentially began now.
"All of that theoretical work and placement work for the course has set them up for foundational practice and now the rubber hits the road," she said.
"Everything you've taken onboard the past couple years becomes real."
Midwife graduate Lucy Park said it was a relief to see the degree come to a close.
"It's very different to nursing, I think it's much more involved emotionally," she said.
Ms Park said she was inspired by her mum to become a midwife from the work she did in George Town.
READ MORE: Tasmanian businesses win top tourism awards
"My mum's been a teacher in George Town for a long time and seeing her working with disadvantaged families and women really inspired me to go into a field that's very focused on women's rights and empowering women, children and families," she said.
"I'm looking forward to entering into midwifery group practice, where you are the primary midwife for your caseload of women."
"It's a very independent and special role."
Ms Park said a common misconception about midwives was that it was all about babies.
"It's a very complex field and you need a lot of scientific knowledge of physiology going into it," she said.
"There's a lot of dealing with risks and working with women who might have increased needs for care."
Ms Morgan-Wicks said midwives played an important role in the health system.
"I wish all of the students whose graduation we are celebrating well as they embark on their respective careers as a midwife, and thank all our staff who have played a part in supporting them during their studies," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.