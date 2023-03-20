Launceston Conference Centre will be buzzing with more than 60 craft stall holders for The Tassie Makers festival this Saturday.
The event runs four times a year and allows local art and craft makers to showcase their wares.
The event has run for the past five years and was previously hosted by Way FM.
Event organiser Toby Strochnetter said the idea behind the event was to give back to Tasmanian creatives as many are small businesses who rely on the event for their income.
"There's so many things that are created here that are only made here in Tasmania and this event is the place to see those things and give back to those creative individuals," he said.
Mr Strochnetter's interest in the event comes from his own background as a small business owner.
"That's probably where my passion lies - in helping makers to sell their products," he said.
The event allows stallholders to showcase their art and get new customers to support them, Mr Strochnetter added.
This month's event will also feature live music throughout the day, food vans and a free easter egg hunt for children under 12.
Mr Strochnetter said there were many reasons for the community to attend the event.
"It's a beautiful place to get a gift for yourself or your friend or a loved one," he said.
The festival was a great family event and a great opportunity to support fellow Tasmanians and the craft industry in Tasmania too, Mr Strochnetter said.
The Tassie Makers festival runs from 9am to 3pm on Saturday 25 March at Launceston Conference Centre.
For more information visit The Tassie Makers festival Facebook page.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
