4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car
Perched atop the renowned Trevallyn hillside is this architecturally designed, elevated masterpiece.
Created by S. Group, the upper floor boasts breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the Tamar River, Launceston and all three mountains to the north, east, and south-east.
The builders, Modern Homes & Developments, and their clients clearly have an eye for detail, which shines through in the presentation of the home.
"There's thought that's gone into the positioning on the land to capture the remarkable view," says David Hernyk from Harcourts Launceston, who also notes the eco-design and how this optimises energy efficiency. "By opening select doors and windows in the property, you can control the temperature all year round."
There's reverse cycle air conditioning on both floors, however double glazing and insulation takes care of the temperature most of the time, and there's also a fireplace for added ambience.
The dynamic, everchanging vistas overlooking the valley are constantly on show, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling 2.7 metre windows.
The open plan design makes efficient use of family space, and incorporates the living and TV area, together with a dining zone and stunning feature kitchen.
The raking ceiling lifts to 4.3 metres and is lined with beautiful marine plywood, creating a warm and relaxing environment.
The main bedroom suite is adjacent to the central hub, and has generous proportions and a stylish ensuite. The family bathroom is also a chic space, with a separate toilet and laundry for added convenience.
The ground level has a dual garage with internal access, together with three bedrooms and a defined kids play space or second lounge. There's even another outdoor decking area for the kids to enjoy when they're not playing in the rear yard.
The external cladding is low maintenance and provide sharp modern styling with vertical timber accents. There's easy access and additional parking for a boat or caravan - a rare offering in Trevallyn.
"This home would suit young professionals or families with teenage children, because of the convenience of the positioning," says David.
Indeed, central to the city, the CBD, schools, and with shops just minutes away, there's a real sense of peace in this home, where life can be enjoyed away from the hustle and bustle.
