The Tasmanian Track and Field Championships have served as an important heat check for Tasmanian athletes ahead of the national championships in two weeks' time.
North-Western sprinter Chelsea Scolyer stole the show at the Northern Athletics Centre, however there were plenty of impressive performances to go round.
Newstead Athletics Club's Sam Clifford had a stellar weekend, becoming 1500-metre state champion before following up with a win in the Bluff 2 Boat Ramp 10km race in Devonport.
Abbie Butler also continued to deliver in what has been an impressive 2022/23 season, by winning the 800m and 1500m races.
She opted not to compete in the steeplechase events, however, she will be considered a strong contender in those races at nationals.
It was a step in the right direction for javelin thrower Hamish Peacock who found his range nicely with a 75-metre throw to become state champion by 16 metres. As an extra bonus, Peacock also won discus.
It was a mixed weekend for Jack Hale, beginning with a 10.23-second 100m sprint to claim the gold medal by four tenths.
He looked on track to clinch the double when he ran the fastest qualifying time, but due to a niggling injury in his hip, the Hobart athlete decided not to risk any further damage ahead of an important part of the calendar and pulled out of the final.
Jacob Despard will be one to watch in Brisbane following his trip to New Zealand where he ran with the Australian 4x100m-relay team, with more preparation to come at the Brisbane Track Classic this weekend.
Stewart McSweyn will once again provide terrific competition over the middle distances as the King Island athlete gears up for another push at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Trevallyn race walker Will Bottle will be taking on a fresh challenge as he steps up to the under-20 category, where he'll compete over 10 kilometres rather than the usual five, however, he is still considered to be a contender for a podium finish.
The Australian Open and Under-20 Track and Field Championships begin Thursday, March 30.
