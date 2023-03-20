The Examiner
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tasmanians to vie for national honours in Queensland

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
March 20 2023 - 5:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abbie Butler and Sam Clifford both had successful weekends. Picture Facebook

The Tasmanian Track and Field Championships have served as an important heat check for Tasmanian athletes ahead of the national championships in two weeks' time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.