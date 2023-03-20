A St Leonards home owner fears the restoration of her 1880s home could grind to a halt because of red tape that could come with a heritage listing.
Mandy Kidd and her son Gage have been restoring their home to its former glory over the past seven years. They were one of more than 1000 property owners to receive a letter regarding the heritage status of their properties from the City of Launceston last week.
The letter from the council arrived with a factsheet, which included the following query: Can work and development still happen on a property that was on the heritage list?
"Yes. Inclusion of a property on the list of Local Heritage Places within the Launceston Local Provisions Schedule does not prevent it from further development," the FAQ sheet stated.
However, Miss Kidd said more information on the impact of heritage listing was still needed.
She said they remained "extremely concerned" about the impact heritage listing could have on their property.
"We've spent the past seven years studying the history of the house, right down to who owned it, who built it and who has lived in it since," Ms Kidd said.
"To have these people send out a letter of what they think the history could be ... I think it would be in safer hands with Gage, without help from them.
"But what's going to happen now?"
She said they didn't want their home to be heritage listed and had emailed the council to communicate their desire.
"We know the place is safe for at least the next 70 years," she said.
"If it didn't need any work on it at all, this wouldn't bother us."
Ms Kidd said further restoration of their home would be on hold until there was a resolution.
On Friday, Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said the heritage list review had been a significant body of work to ensure the heritage and built character of Launceston was adequately protected into the future.
He said they had written to property owners asking for feedback before further decisions were taken.
"It's important that the views of property owners are considered in this process," Cr Gibson said.
The project is to update the list of heritage places in the Local Provisions Schedule of the Tasmanian Planning Scheme.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
