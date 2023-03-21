Around 50 people gathered at a volunteering meet and greet session hosted by Break O'Day council last week.
The St Helens Hospital Auxiliary was one of the community groups connecting with potential volunteers on Thursday at the foreshore.
The group relies on an army of volunteers to keep the tip shop open and fundraise for health projects in the community.
St Helens Hospital Auxiliary secretary Christine Treloggen said they had 35-40 volunteers in total, including 10 on the executive committee.
She said an opportunity to be part of a volunteer meet and greet opened the lines of communication to potential new helpers.
"The council are good with this type of thing," Mrs Treloggen said.
"People who did come along were able to get information on a lot of groups and also share what they could offer."
She said one new volunteer had signed up as a result of the lunch-time event, while a few others had signaled they would be interested too.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said at least three participating groups signed up new volunteers.
"In small communities like ours, volunteerism is the glue that holds us together," Cr Tucker said.
"Many events and services wouldn't happen in rural community like ours without them.
"But like many communities we are seeing a decline in volunteers, which makes it even more important for us to provide opportunities to not just connect volunteers and volunteer organisations, but also celebrate the amazing work they do."
He encouraged anyone with spare time or who would like to give back to the community to register their volunteer interest.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
