Longford trainer John Blacker has retired two of the grand old warriors of Tasmanian racing.
Seven-year-old mare Glass Warrior ran her last race a month ago when eighth to Aurora's Symphony in the Launceston Cup.
Ten-year-old gelding Blaze Forth had his swansong last week when unplaced behind Galenus in the Ladbrokes Open Handicap.
Both horses have been stalwarts of the Blacker team, each winning almost $450,000 in stakemoney.
"Glass Warrior has been a great horse for the stable," Blacker said.
"As a three-year-old she won the Launceston Guineas and ran second to (the James Cummings-trained Cossetot) in the Tasmanian Derby and of course she went on to win a Launceston Cup (in 2021).
"We were going to give her a final run in last week's St Leger but she wasn't 100 per cent so we didn't accept."
Blacker said Glass Warrior would rest at home for a couple of weeks before being sent to part-owner Mandy Gunn's property at Waterhouse.
"Mandy will then find a stallion to send her to, most likely in New South Wales," the trainer said.
Despite finishing last at his finale, Blacker said Blaze Forth pulled up well after the race and was being retired "as sound as a bell".
"It seems like he's been around the place forever,' the trainer said.
"He was a weight-for-age winner and one of the few horses to beat Mystic Journey in Tasmania (in the 2021 Ladbrokes Stakes at Mowbray)."
Blaze Forth's biggest win was in the $100,000 Conquering Stakes in 2019 when he beat Mandela Effect and Twitchy Frank.
All up, he won 16 races and had another 18 minor placings in an 86-start career that stretched from October 2014 to March 2023.
Blacker said the gelding would be well looked after in retirement.
"He will stay at our farm while we find a good home for him," he said.
Chloe Wells has put Tasmania back in contention for the National Apprentice Series by virtue of two fourth placings in Hobart on Sunday.
Although a total of 12 apprentices rode in the two heats, only five of them - the nominated state representatives - could earn points towards the series.
Wells obtained the highest placing of the five in the opening heat (when fourth on Bynance) earning the maximum 12 points.
She was the second home in the second heat (when fourth in Renascence) earning five points.
At the half-way mark of the six-round series, Victoria has 30 points, Western Australia 26, Queensland 24, Tasmania 22 and South Australia 20.
The remaining heats are at Strathalbyn on Wednesday, Eagle Farm on Wednesday week and Sandown on April 19.
Tasmania's representatives will be Chelsea Baker, Erica Byrne Burke and Taylor Johnstone respectively.
The two apprentice-only races at Elwick on Sunday were both won by locally-based riders.
Brooke Hanham landed a nice plunge on Alvarinho and Lizzie Annells scored on Alpine Affair.
With the night racing season nearing an end, there is only one thoroughbred meeting this week, at Elwick on Sunday, and there are only seven races programmed.
The night finale is at Mowbray next week then there will be a nine-day gap to the next meeting on Good Friday.
Racing will return to Spreyton on Easter Monday.
Harness racing's time-honoured Easter Cup series will be spread over three weeks this year, starting with the opening heat at Mowbray on Sunday night.
A second heat is scheduled for Sunday April 2 and the $75,000 final for Easter Saturday night, April 8, when the meeting will also feature the $20,000 Keith Stanley Debutante for two-year-olds and the Allen Williams and Kevin Gillies Memorials.
The Easter Cup is a discretionary handicap with no maximum back mark.
Horses that qualify for the final will start from the same handicap as they did in the heat.
It will be quite a challenging task for the handicapper, as he has to allocate marks for the first heat before he knows what horses are running in the second.
This will be the 36th year that the Easter Cup has been run at Mowbray, first under free-for-all conditions and later reverting to a handicap.
In that time, the race has been won by 15 interstate-trained horses.
The 20 locally-trained winners have included three horses that have had dual success - Genghis Karalta (1993 and 1994), Northern Brewer (1997 and 1998) and Fleet Express (2005 and 2007).
The most controversial running was in 2007 when the first two horses across the line, Flaming Roadstar and Mi Coconut, were both disqualified after returning positive swabs.
Bizarre scenes at the Mowbray harness meeting on Sunday night when an ABC television crew was ejected from the stabling area.
Horses were also sent onto the track via a back gate, rather than through the parade ring, to hinder attempts to film them.
It is understood the camera crew was gathering footage for an upcoming 7.30 Report story on alleged integrity and/or animal welfare issues in Tasmanian harness racing.
Several participants willingly took part in on-camera interviews.
Hindering the reporter and camera crew while they were trying to do their job would have achieved absolutely nothing.
They will report what they want to report and acting like there is something to hide is halfway to admitting guilt.
Although those in charge of race meetings have the right to restrict the media to public areas of the course, if they deem it necessary, their actions in this instance were an error of judgement.
