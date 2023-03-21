The Examiner
Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 21 2023 - 12:00pm
Bridport man beat woman for three hours

A man used a duck-shaped metal ornament to smash his partner on the head during a toxic ice-addicted relationship, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

