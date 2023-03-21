Bridport man beat woman for three hours

A man used a duck-shaped metal ornament to smash his partner on the head during a toxic ice-addicted relationship, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Aaron John Harvey, 38, of Bridport pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Code assault, wounding and attempted rape in separate incidents between August and October 23, 2021.
Crown prosecutor Felicity Radin said a brutal beating over three hours included numerous punches and ripping her shirt off in public as she tried to escape and pulling a twisted towel tight around her neck.
The woman told a neighbour that she believed he would kill her if she went back inside their unit.
Harvey dragged her by the hair back into the unit and at another time made her crawl and bark like a dog.
He used a metal garden ornament to hit her on the back of the head causing a laceration.
He poured hand sanitiser onto her face which stung the cuts already inflicted and made her get into the shower.
He hit her with a knife handle six times when she refused to stab him.
When police arrived as a result of the neighbour's call, he told her they would claim they were having kinky sex.
He pulled his penis out and pushed the woman's head down while attempting to penetrate her mouth.
When police gained entry they took her into a bedroom where she said "he's going to kill me".
Harvey told police that they were doing some weird shit and that the woman wanted to go to the next level.
He referred to it as rape play.
The duck ornament, which was used in the wounding, was found in the bathroom with a clump of her hair attached.
Ms Radin said Harvey had a record of eight common assaults in Tasmania and Western Australia, some of which resulted in suspended jail sentences.
READ MORE: Speed limits proposed for Launceston CBD
Three of the assaults were against women including a previous case of dragging a woman by the hair.
Harvey had been in custody since May 2022 awaiting a trial which was due to start on March 20.
She said it was three hours of sustained and prolonged violence which made it a serious example of the crimes.
Defence counsel Alan Hensley said Harvey was a well-renowned bike mechanic until he got addicted to ice in 2016.
He said ice brought out a controlling streak.
"He could not be more ashamed," he said.
Mr Hensley said the relationship was built on methylamphetamine use and they were on an ice bender at the time of the October violence.
"Neither of them had slept for two days and there was some violence in both directions," he said.
Justice Tamara Jago adjourned sentencing until March 31. while a victim impact statement was prepared.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.