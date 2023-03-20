The Examiner
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: UN International Day of Forests celebrated

March 21 2023 - 6:00am
A day to note the value of Tasmanian forests

Today celebrates the UN International Day of Forests. A day that we Tasmanians, still lucky enough to have some native forests, can celebrate.

