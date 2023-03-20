A day to note the value of Tasmanian forests

Today celebrates the UN International Day of Forests. A day that we Tasmanians, still lucky enough to have some native forests, can celebrate.
Our native forests provide enjoyment to those who visit and they support our amazing diverse animal and bird life.
But we must not get complacent - let us heed the urgent call to conserve these forests for future generations.Deforestation is a major cause of global warming - even with regrowth.
We still have the time to act decisively to protect our remaining native forests, maintain their carbon stores, and marvel in their rich diverse ecology.
We can become known as a tourist destination for those wanting to experience our unique temperate rainforests.
Jill Pierce, Eaglehawk Neck.
So once again the minority rules.
It seems the gorgeous thylacine statues are to be removed from the mall because some people can't watch where they are walking.
I love those little creatures which bring a smile to my face each time I visit the city.
If plans are afoot to green up the city, why not put in garden beds with the little tigers as a feature or would those people who trip over the statues now fall into the gardens?
What a dilemma.
Sherry Avery, Gravelly Beach.
Instead of moaning about the Glover prize, where the only skill appears to be an ability to hoodwink gullible judges, why not some support for a real art prize with actual landscapes?
I suggest a title such as 'Portraits of Tasmania' with a subtitle 'Landscapes after the style of John Glover'.
The mind is filled with skilfully produced images at the very thought of a display of such magnificence.
Would the public want such a thing?
Would they attend such an exhibition?
Why don't we ask them?
Robert Stonjek, Kings Meadows.
Launceston and its street congestion problems cannot be solved by decreased speed limits.
The areas listed are already overcrowded, especially at school pick up and drop off times.
Decreased speed limits will not assist traffic movement.
Cheaper or free bus travel with more regular and reliable timetables may help.
Another possible solution is to have wider bike lanes.
Slowing everybody down may prevent accidents, but it may also increase them as people get more and more frustrated with slower moving traffic. Kim Clarke, Mowbray.
