A brand new home

Showcasing beautiful quality and attention to detail, the home's design provides easy accessibility, with no stairs and wider doorways.
An open plan lounge and dining room connects with the large kitchen and outdoor area. The kitchen has stone benchtops, quality appliances and plenty of storage.
The large bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, while the main suite has a walk-in robe. The bathrooms have floor-to-ceiling tiles and walk-in showers.
There is ducted heating and cooling system throughout, along with quality carpets.
The double garage has internal access, and there's enough parking space for a boat or caravan.
A bus stop is on Pomona Road and it's an easy walk to the local shops and parks.
