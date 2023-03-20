Beauty Point community members continue to harbor concerns over a proposal for a 73 cabin park.
The Beauty Point Cabin Park development application will go before the West Tamar Council on Tuesday, and has been recommended for approval subject to 19 conditions.
Beauty Point community member Genna Foot said there was a lack of trust with the development and what the site could become in the future.
"I don't think the community is happy," Mrs Foot said.
READ MORE: Three-car crash in Launceston CBD
"I wasn't surprised [it was recommended to be approved], but I find it so bizarre that they can't speculate on what might happen next with the development."
She said no-one was against development in the area, however questioned whether the area had the infrastructure to support the development.
"It's just bizarre they have based their plans on a foreshore playground, which the plan hasn't been developed yet," she said.
Mrs Foot said the answers found in the application before council raised further questions.
For example clarification on the length of stay for visitors being no longer than three months within any 12-month period, she said there could be loopholes.
Previously, a spokesperson for the proponent of the cabin park said the development was about delivering "much needed" short-stay visitor accommodation, supporting jobs and economic activity in the area.
"While we all understand the need to increase housing, we categorically assure the local community that there will not be any social housing on the site," the spokesperson said.
READ MORE: Thanks for the memories, City Park Store
Mrs Foot said the community would wait for Tuesday's decision before deciding on their next actions.
The site of the proposed $4.5 million development is Lot 1 and Lot 102 West Arm Road, Beauty Point.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.