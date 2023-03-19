The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Three-car crash in Launceston CBD

Updated March 20 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two drivers have been taken to hospital as a precaution following a three-car crash in the Launceston CBD on Monday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.