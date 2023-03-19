Three-car crash in Launceston CBD

Two drivers have been taken to hospital as a precaution following a three-car crash in the Launceston CBD on Monday morning.
The crash occurred at the intersection of George and Elizabeth streets, near the Three Steps on George restaurant, and was reported by Tasmania Police about 9.50am.
Police and emergency services are working to clear the scene.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.
MORE TO COME
