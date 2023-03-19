Jack Watson has been a relatively late starter in harness racing but the third generation participant looks like fast making up for lost time.
The 24-year-old reinsman won his first race in Hobart on March 10 and followed up only six drives later with a win on Lorimer Lady at Mowbray on Sunday night.
Lorimer Lady, like his first winner Shaun To The Max, is prepared at Mangalore by his mother Juanita McKenzie, a multiple winner of the Tasmanian female trainers' premiership.
Watson is a grandson of the late Joe McKenzie, also a very successful trainer.
But he nearly didn't follow the family into the sport.
"When I was younger I was interested but when my grandfather (Joe) passed away I lost interest for a while," he told the Tasracing web site.
"It was after we bred Jack James (a winner of six races) that I decided to get back into it again.
"I started looking for a horse to mess around with so I went online and saw Shaun To The Max (which he now owns) was up for sale."
Watson works in the building industry but said he was considering a full-time move into harness racing.
Lorimer Lady was having her second start in Tasmania after previously racing in Queensland and Victoria.
Watson positioned the eight-year-old mare one-out and two-back from barrier 3 before looming up to the leaders four wide on the home turn.
She then edged clear to score by 2m from Letsplayuni, who ran home strongly, with favourite Jackson Neptune storming home from the rear to be 6m away third.
A clever drive from Nathan Ford saw the Ben Yole-trained Slingshot complete a winning hat-trick in the Tasmanian Horse Transport Pace.
Slingshot raced one-out and two-back but, rather than trying to come around the leaders, Ford went to the inside rounding the home turn.
Stablemate Turquoise Stride had established a handy break at the top of the straight but Slingshot quickly gathered him in and went on to record a very comfortable 10m win.
Slingshot was sent out $3.60 favourite in a fairly open race after consecutive wins at Burnie on March 3 and in Hobart a week later.
Former Victorian Pacific Rock recorded his first Tasmanian win in the Family Fun Night Stakes which was another open betting race.
Punters sent out the Peter Dornauf-trained gelding as the $4.00 favourite and he got the job done by a narrow margin at his 29th race start.
His only previous win was at Swan Hill in November 2020.
Driver Todd Rattray gave Pacific Rock a nice run in the one-out line before moving three wide at the bell.
He moved up to join the leaders at the 400m and, although pacemaker Blackjack Jim gave a good kick, he gradually wore him down to score by a 1-1/2m and they spaced the rest.
Todd Rattray made it a race-to-race driving double on his own stable runner Lalasa in the Easter Cup Meeting April 8 Stakes.
Lalasa improved from a one-one position at the bell to dash to the front at the top of the straight and looked set for a fairly comfortable win.
However she had only 2m to spare on the line from her fast-finishing stablemate Gordievsky Leis with Sapphire Gambler a metre away third.
Lalasa is a grand-daughter of top broodmare Gorse Bush, the dam of Beautide.
The five-year-old has been a consistent money-earner for connections with six wins from only 23 starts.
