A bill to ban the public display of Nazi symbols in Tasmania will be introduced to Parliament this week when sittings resume on Tuesday.
The legislation would punish a person from displaying any Nazi symbol if they had full knowledge it was a Nazi symbol.
Display of a Nazi symbol on private property that is observable by the public will also be banned.
The bill proposes legitimate display of an offending symbol will cover display for a genuine academic, artistic, cultural, educational or law enforcement purpose.
Government minister Nic Street said the legislation would ban the trading and presentation of Nazi memorabilia at public auctions.
The bill is based on similar laws in Victoria and NSW.
The Victorian government has stated it wa open amending its legislation after a group of protesters performed Nazi salutes outside Parliament yesterday as part of clashing protests about transgender rights.
Mr Street said a ban on the Nazi salute, or Seig Heil, would be considered by the Tasmanian Government depending on public sentiment.
He said there would be a bill on mental health introduced to Parliament on Tuesday to allow for better access to facilities and services.
Rumney Labor MLC Sarah Lovell on Sunday said the party would need to see the final details of the bill to ban the use of Nazi symbols in Tasmania, adding that Labor had been satisfied with consultation conducted for the bill.
"There is no place in Tasmania for hate and there is no place in Tasmania for the kind of hatred that we've seen play out in other states over the last few days in particular," she said.
Ms Lovell said Labor would continue to take the government to task on cost of living pressures when Parliament returned.
She said a new report by financial agency Finder on the cost of living showed young Tasmanians were particularly being squeezed in the current economic environment.
Ms Lovell said the report showed 70 per cent of Generation Z participants and 61 per cent of Generation Y participants faced financial stress. Around 70 per cent of young people reported less life enjoyment.
The lower house has so far only sat in the chamber three days this year.
The Legislative Council will also sit from Tuesday.
