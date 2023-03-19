The Examiner
Tasmanian Government to move to ban the display of Nazi symbols

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated March 19 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 4:07pm
The ban on the display of Nazi symbols will also prevent the public trading of Nazi memorabilia.

A bill to ban the public display of Nazi symbols in Tasmania will be introduced to Parliament this week when sittings resume on Tuesday.

