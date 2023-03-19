Two horses balloted from the first heat because of their low ratings ran the quinella in the group 1 $150,000 Tasmania Cup final in Hobart on Saturday night.
Odds-on favourite Wheres The Gold, trained in Victoria by Emma Stewart, won by 2m from outsider Stravinsky, a former NSW pacer having only his third start for Brighton trainer Bianca Heenan.
The only backmarker to figure in the placings, Victorian Rackemup Tigerpie, was almost 5m away third.
After being unable to get a run in the first heat, Wheres The Gold (rating 83) and Stravinsky (rating 74) both had to qualify through the second where they finished first and third respectively.
Wheres The Gold had about as good a run in the 2579m final as you could hope to get from a second-row barrier draw.
Driver Mark Pitt had him away quickly and soon lobbed in the one-out, one-back position.
He eased out to start a run about 1200m from home and quickly worked to the front.
The race looked his from then on and, although Stravinsky closed gamely late, punters who took the short odds ($1.65 to $1.50) about Wheres The Gold wouldn't have had too many concerns.
Pitt told the Tasracing web site he believes Wheres The Gold will eventually be able to compete at the elite level on the mainland.
"I think he can go to the top," the driver said.
"They kept punching up underneath me tonight, so I had to press on and go with a lap to go.
"(But) you don't have to drive him tough all the time.
"I think if he is up against the big boys, they will sure know he is there."
Stewart chose to target the Tasmania Cup with Wheres The Gold rather than take on star stablemate Captain Ravishing in last month's $250,000 Chariots Of Fire in Sydney.
Captain Ravishing ran second in the feature four-year-old event before missing a place in the Miracle Mile.
Stewart was also represented in the Tasmania Cup by The Raconteur who got caught behind a tiring horse before finishing sixth.
The trainer also won Saturday night's $30,000 George Johnson with Major Grace, $14,000 Eric Reece final with The Only Decision and a support race with Anotherbigman.
Local trainers claimed two $20,000 features, with the Leigh Rand-trained Gethomeroy taking out the Sinbad Bay final and the Mark Jones-trained Biglittlesis easily winning the Jane Ellen final.
Former Launceston jockey Luke Currie won the $5 million All-Star Mile at Moonee Valley on Saturday on Victorian-trained Mr Brightside.
Tasmania's only runner in the race, The Inevitable, ran a gallant third, beaten less than a length, to earn connections $360,000 in prizemoney.
And Craig Newitt completed a big day for the state when he won three races including the group 2 $750,000 Alister Clark Stakes on Bank Maur and group 3 $200,000 Typhoon Tracy Stakes on Parisal.
Currie, 41, grew up a stone's throw from Mowbray racecourse but has spent most of his career in Victoria.
He has also ridden successfully in Singapore, Malaysia and Mauritius and is now based in Hong Kong.
Mr Brightside's connections took a vote on who they should get to replace the injured Craig Williams and decided to fly in Currie on a hit-and-run mission.
He was back on a plane to Hong Kong shortly after the race.
Currie said he could sympathise with Williams because he'd missed his share of big wins due to injuries.
"Craig rang me to give me all the info I needed on the horse and I can't thank him enough," the jockey said.
Currie said he hadn't been enjoying much luck in Hong Kong lately but had no intention of returning home.
"I love Hong Kong and I'd love to stay there as long as I can but it is a very hard environment," he said
"It was nice to come home and be able to pick off a big winner, especially for the Hayes family."
Mr Brightside is trained by Ben and JD Hayes and Currie rode his first winner (at his first ride) in Hong Kong for their father David.
Trainer Scott Brunton said The Inevitable's third placing with stable jockey David Pires in the saddle was "an unbelievable thrill.
"He's a great horse and it's been a massive struggle to keep him going," Brunton said.
"He's had three different injuries which would have stopped most horses but he's fought his way back."
Brighton trainer Terry Evans had to miss the summer carnival with smart sprinter Hellova Night but got a consolation prize in the main race at Elwick on Sunday.
Hellova Night led all the way for Victorian apprentice Maddi Price in the Benchmark 68 Handicap.
Price, whose claim reduced Hellova Night's big weight to 59kg, kicked up to lead on the five-year-old after it looked like he might be headed.
He then found plenty in the run home to score by a length and bring up his fifth career win in 20 starts.
"I was told that he could pull really hard and when two wanted to cross me (early) I thought I might be in a bit of trouble if I let them do it," Price said.
"So I let him stride up (to hold the lead) and he felt fantastic from then on.
"He had a little blow as he pulled up so he'll improve on that."
Evans said he was little worried that Hellova Night may have been under-done.
"I haven't worked him as hard as I would have liked to," Evans said.
"But he showed his true ability when he fought back over the concluding stages.
"He would have been racing against the good horses over the carnival but we had a bit of a problem with him and had to give him an easy time.
"I haven't got any big plans for him now - I'll just pick a few easy races as we go along."
Mowbray harness report is on examiner.com.au
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Racing writer at The Examiner since 1978
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.