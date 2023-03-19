Northern Midlands Council appears set to pursue the possibility of upgrading a troublesome intersection in the Longford town centre.
Five cement planter boxes were installed on the corner of Wellington and Marlborough streets late last year following two separate crashes that caused damage to Sticky Beaks cafe.
The intersection will be the subject of discussion again at Monday's council meeting, where it is recommended councillors vote to seek a "detailed safety analysis" from the Department of State Growth.
The Department, which owns the two roads, has so far indicated to council that the intersection is not its highest priority.
In the meantime, council has been advised that it will be difficult to further improve the safety of the intersection without a full re-design.
Previous estimates for constructing a new roundabout at the intersection came in at $2.5 million.
Councillors will also vote on whether to allocate $500,000 towards a new playground at Laycock Street in Longford.
The project would be funded via the federal government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
The program's fourth stage will see Northern Midlands Council receive at least $960,000, of which $460,000 has already been allocated towards the Longford Memorial Hall upgrade.
The remaining $500,000 is marginally shy of the $513,000 quoted to complete the new playground.
Consequently, it has been recommended that the development of a basketball half-court be delayed until a later stage so the project can begin.
Projects in the LRCI program's fourth round must be completed by July 2025.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
