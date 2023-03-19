The Tassie Build Expo returned for its third year this past weekend, where more than 50 vendors from various disciplines of building shared their services with the community.
Event manager Melissa Wilson said this year's expo was a long time coming as COVID halted their previous attempts.
"We've been trying to do it every year since 2019, but everyone seems to be really happy with the results this weekend," Ms Wilson said.
"The expo is for anyone in the building industry, mums and dads, builders or do it yourself work; we've tried to cover everything."
The idea to host the expo came from Ms Wilson and Build Expo director Adam Jones, who also directs Triton Building Survey.
"There were a high volume of people coming into Adam's office wanting information on who to get stock from, and he had the idea to host an event in the North," Ms Wilson said.
She said building in the North was going strong.
"We hear people say it's dying off, and maybe residential is a little bit, but commercial is still going strong.
"I don't think we have anything to worry about in Tasmania."
Hotondo Homes sales member Vicki Driver said she was happy to see genuine people come through their stall throughout the day.
"It's a really good way to connect with people in a short time frame and build new relationships here," Ms Driver said.
"It's an awesome time, we've been talking nonstop to people and made heaps of friends.
"It helps to get yourself out there and find out why people are here, whether it's renovating or building."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
