Harmony Week, a national celebration recognising diversity in Australia, kicked off on Sunday at World Street Eats in Civic Square.
Multicultural Council of Tasmania vice chair Aimen Jafri said harmony was about inclusion and diversity.
"It's about the vibrance that different cultures bring to the community," Ms Jafri said.
"We try to bring everybody together and celebrate different cultures, people, migrants and the love they bring to Tasmania."
She said 177 different nationalities made up Tasmania.
"That's 177 different languages and countries living in Tasmania; there's so much to learn from all of them," Ms Jafri said.
"With so much diversity in one small island, what better way to bring them together than with food?
"The stomach makes the way to your heart, and the way to win anyone's heart is to serve them your food and you can see that here today."
Under the new ownership of Madi Biggelaar and Amr Elsayed, World Street Eats had proven to be a community favourite since its return in January this year.
Ms Biggelaar said there was so much culture to celebrate in Tasmania, and they were excited to be working alongside the Multicultural Council of Tasmania.
"Their team is so dedicated to celebrating the diversity we've got," Ms Biggelaar said.
"They organised all these performances and it's been great to be able to showcase that and meet new people and find new talent."
Besides food vendors, cultural performances and workshops were available to all members of the community.
"There are Arabic calligraphy workshops, dance performances, and RecTas here talking about reconciliation in Tasmania," Ms Biggelaar said.
She said she hoped to see diversity become a common conversation topic.
"We should continue to celebrate diversity, it shouldn't just be a week but every single day we're celebrating different cultures," she said.
"It's so important to learn from everybody and the way people live their day to day, and doing it through food is just a really fun way to do it."
World Street Eats runs on the third Sunday of every month.
"We're always wanting to bring new taste of the world to town," Ms Biggelaar said.
"There's always something different so check it out."
