Harmony Week celebrates all things diversity at World Street Eats

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
Updated March 19 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 1:06pm
Ivelle Escobar, Billy Beas and Giovanna Carlos Balbin from Peru at Harmony Week opening at World Street Eats. Picture by Rod Thompson

Harmony Week, a national celebration recognising diversity in Australia, kicked off on Sunday at World Street Eats in Civic Square.

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

