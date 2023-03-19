Chelsea Scolyer was the standout athlete during the 2023 Tasmanian Track and Field Championships at the Northern Athletics Centre in St Leonards.
Having entered the open category despite being aged just 16, the North-Western teenager blitzed the field on Saturday in the 100-metre sprint, finishing with a time of 11.71 seconds - claiming the record for under-17, under-18, under-19 and under-20 in the process.
It was no fluke either, with the talented sprinter backing it up on Sunday in the 200m race with another win to clinch the double.
Scolyer spoke of her delight about her performances over the weekend. "I'm in shock. I've had two [personal bests], like literally lifetime PBs," she said.
"Especially in that 200 where there was a huge head-wind across that bend, it's crazy to think that I'm moving that fast in such a big head-wind, so I'm excited to see what it's going to be like in a good wind."
One factor that drove Scolyer to produce such a result was outside speculation over her decision to compete in the open category, rather than in her age group.
"I haven't really had that competition in my age, so I've always had to go up in age groups," she said.
"I know a lot of people were questioning what I can do in the opens and would rather me in the under-18s, but I'm glad to prove them wrong and come out with the double."
It wasn't the perfect lead-in for Scolyer either, having required physiotherapy and chiropractic appointments during the week, as well as a massage.
She'll hope to put any niggles behind her going forwards, with the national championships just a month away.
An entertaining event on Sunday was the women's discus which had participants arrive from various parts of the country.
However, Cameroon-born Nora Monie was by far the most well-travelled, having come to Australia to secure vital points for her world ranking and work with her Australian coach, Matt Horneman.
Monie explained how she found herself in the Apple Isle.
"I grew up in the United States, and went to University of Houston in Texas," she said.
"That's where we met. He started helping me out as a volunteer coach at U of H and he has just been a huge help in supporting me."
Horneman - a former athlete in Victoria and New South Wales himself - discussed his role as a development coach with competitors like Monie.
"I ultimately turned to coaching, mainly hammer throwers, but occasionally discus throwers," he said.
"I've traveled a lot overseas with my work and where there's an opportunity to help out somewhere I usually do and I found myself in Houston in 2017.
"Nora and I started working more closely together in 2020 - right in the middle of COVID - this year, we said 'Well, you're going to make a world championships or an Olympic Games'.
"Last year, she got second in the African championships and so I said 'If you're gonna make a world championships, then you've probably got to come over for a training camp'."
While the ultimate goal for Monie is the 2024 Paris Olympics, she is focused on enjoying her time in Australia for the time being.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
